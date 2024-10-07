BYD eMax 7 Launching In India Tomorrow; All You Need To Know

Expect BYD eMax 7 to be positioned above the Atto 3 in the company's line-up

The BYD eMax 7 MPV is all set to be launched tomorrow in India and yes, it is the facelifted version of the BYD e6, which was on sale in India earlier, first as a commercial vehicle and then it was on sale for private buyers as well. Bookings for the BYD eMax 7 began on September21, 2024 and the company will offer complimentary 7 kW, 3kW charger, worth Rs. 51,000. This offer will be valid only for customers who book the vehicle on or before October 8, 2024 and those who take the delivery of the vehicle on or before March 2025.

In global markets, BYD eMax 7 gets two battery pack options. The 55.4 kWh variant has a range of 420 km and 71.8 kWh variant does 530 km on a single charger. BYD India sold the e6 with a 71.8 kWh battery pack and the same is expected with the eMax 7. The smaller battery pack may also be introduced as an affordable variant. The dual-motor set-up with the 71.8 kWh variant makes 204 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque.

The BYD eMax 7 gets subtle design tweaks, with the front end getting a sharper looks than before. The face gets slim LED headlights along with a thinner grille and a re-styled bumper. At the rear, the EV gets redesigned LED taillights and a new rear bumper.

The cabin will see significant updates, with the biggest one being the addition of the third row of seats on the eMax 7. The company could offer either captain seats or bench seats at the rear, depending on the variant. There will be a large panoramic sunroof and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system on offer as well.

The BYD e6 was priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and BYD Atto 3 is priced at Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming eMax 7 is likely to be priced between Rs. 30 lakh and 33 lakh (ex-showroom).