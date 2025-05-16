BYD's First Mini EV Spotted- Will the Kei Car Launch In India?

BYD is working on the development of a new electric car. However, this model stands apart from all the others as it is the brand's first mini electric car, also known as a Kei car in the Japanese market. Before any official announcement, it has been spotted testing on public roads, giving us a glimpse of what the upcoming model will look like.

Kei cars are known for their small size compared to other vehicles. They are usually under 3.4 meters in length, while the width is around 1.48 meters. These cars are typically manufactured by Japanese OEMs, and nearly no other manufacturer has successfully produced a car that meets the restrictions of this category. Once launched, it will take the title of the brand's smallest car from the Dolphin Mini sold in the international market, which measures 3,780 mm in length.

The camouflage-covered test mule in the pictures resembles a typical Kei car. It features the same boxy design, all built on a small wheelbase. Furthermore, it has sliding doors, which are a common design element in this category. It lacks any curves or contours and appears to have a relatively flat surface all around.

If reports are to be trusted, the mini electric car will be based on a new platform developed by the brand. It will reportedly have a 20 kWh battery pack capable of providing a range of up to 180 km on a single charge. The automaker is expected to keep production costs low by utilizing its in-house Blade LFP batteries.

The electric Kei car will primarily target the Japanese market, competing with models like Nissan Sakura and others. However, considering the recent development and propagation of EVs in India, BYD might contemplate launching it in the country.