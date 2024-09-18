2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Review: Fortified for the Family!

The Alcazar is Hyundai India's only three-row offering, and after more than three years on the market, it's received a modest refresh. The major update saw the replacement of the old 2.0-litre petrol engine with a smaller yet more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, which continues in the facelift. Now, Hyundai has gone further, giving the Alcazar a new exterior design, an updated interior, and an expanded features list to keep it competitive in urban family life.



2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Exterior

The facelifted Alcazar borrows design cues from its sibling, the Creta, particularly at the front. New H-shaped LED DRLs and a redesigned headlamp cluster give it a fresher look. The Alcazar now also comes equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), with the radar neatly integrated into the revised bumper.

On the side, you'll notice new 18-inch alloy wheels on higher trims, while lower variants retain the 17-inchers. The roof rails are now more prominent, though the rear quarter panel still bears a resemblance to the Kia Carens, hinting at shared family underpinnings.

The rear has seen a significant improvement, with a more pronounced bumper, silver skid plate, and a connected LED light bar linking the tail lamps in an H-pattern. "Alcazar" is boldly spelled out across the boot lid, adding to its premium feel. However, the extensive use of LED lighting might not appeal to everyone. Boot space remains practical, offering 180 litres with all seats in use, but folding the third row liberates 480 litres-enough for a weekend getaway.

In a surprising move, Hyundai has eliminated the panoramic sunroof and the spare wheel from the diesel variants. Instead, you get a puncture repair kit for the diesels, while petrol variants receive a 17-inch steel spare wheel. While the absence of the sunroof is understandable, doing away with the spare tyre is more contentious.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Interior

Hyundai's reputation for excellent cabin design continues with the Alcazar. The new dual-tone brown and navy interior looks premium, though it's mostly hard plastic. Soft-touch materials are limited to a small patch on the door trims.

The dashboard layout is clean, inspired by the Creta, with slim AC vents and a single housing for both the 10.25-inch touchscreen and the 10.25-inch driver display. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but wireless connectivity is still absent. There's a piano-black finish around the climate control area, though the switch to touch-sensitive controls can be frustrating while driving. Storage options in the door pockets, glovebox, and armrest remain unchanged, but they're adequate. Front seats are 8-way power-adjustable, and the 8-speaker Bose sound system is a notable plus.

The second row, particularly in the 6-seater configuration with captain's chairs, is where the Alcazar shines. These seats offer ventilation, recline, fore and aft movement, foldable armrests, and winged headrests for added comfort, although they might feel a bit snug for larger passengers. For those under 5'10", headroom and legroom are adequate. Hyundai also provides a useful feature: a button that allows the front passenger seat to be pushed forward to create extra legroom. Rear-seat passengers also get a wireless charger, two type-C USB ports, and rear AC vents.

Access to the third row is a bit tricky and requires some awkward manoeuvring. Once inside, it's manageable for short city drives, but for longer trips, it's best left to children or teens. However, the third row does come with cup holders, type-C chargers, and a generously sized quarter window to prevent the feeling of being cramped.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Safety Features

Hyundai has equipped the Alcazar with a solid array of safety features. Six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), hill-start assist, a rear parking camera, sensors, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and rear disc brakes are standard across the range. The facelift also brings level-2 ADAS, an electrochromic IRVM, and hill-descent control. While the Alcazar hasn't undergone crash testing yet, it's well-prepared with its safety technology.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Driving Experience

We tested the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces a healthy 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque. The engine delivers strong performance, with enough power for quick overtakes. The 7-speed DCT shifts smoothly, complementing the engine's punch. Hyundai claims a 0-100 km/h time of 9.5 seconds, though we couldn't verify this due to the lack of a suitable stretch of road.

The ride quality is marginally firmer than the Creta, thanks to the larger 18-inch wheels, but it's still comfortable over most city roads. However, the suspension does crash through larger potholes if taken at speed, so it's best to approach them cautiously. The steering feels light in urban settings and weighs up nicely at highway speeds. Body roll is well-contained, though taking corners at speed is best avoided with passengers on board.

Hyundai claims a fuel economy of 17.5 km/l (manual) and 18 km/l (DCT) for the turbo-petrol variant. During our drive, we observed around 6.5 km/l, though under regular conditions, you can expect figures closer to 10-12 km/l in the city, with higher numbers on the highway.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Verdict

The decision to remove the sunroof, spare wheel, and LED reading lamps from the diesel variants might disappoint some buyers. Additionally, the entry-level automatic variant starts at a hefty Rs 21 lakh, and the 6-seater captain's chairs configuration is not available with a manual transmission, which could deter chauffeur-driven buyers.

That said, the 2024 Alcazar facelift remains a compelling option for urban families. If you occasionally need a third row, desire a feel-good factor, and want a feature-rich experience, the Alcazar is worth a test drive.