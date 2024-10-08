BYD eMax 7 Electric MPV Launched At Rs 26.90 Lakh

BYD, the Chinese automaker, has launched the eMax 7 electric MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 26.90 lakh (Rs 27.50 lakh for the 7-seater) for the Premium variant, and Rs 29.30 lakh (Rs 29.90 lakh for the 7-seater) for the top Superior variant. This is the facelifted version of the e6 three-row electric MPV, which was initially introduced for fleet operators in 2021 and later made available to private buyers in 2022. The eMax 7 can be booked at an amount of Rs 51,000.

The BYD eMax 7 measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. It is available in 6- and 7-seat configurations. Exterior features include LED headlamps, 5-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a fixed panoramic glass roof, and connected LED tail lamps.

The interior boasts brown leatherette seats with power adjustment and ventilation for the front row, a new gear lever, a 12.7-inch digital driver display, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and wireless charging. Safety features include six airbags, TPMS, a 360-degree parking camera, ISOFIX, ESC, traction control, and hill-hold assist. It also comes with ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance assist, and emergency lane keep assist.

The BYD eMax 7 is available in two variants: Premium and Superior. The Premium variant is powered by a 55.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 161 hp motor, while the Superior variant features a larger 71.8 kWh battery with a 201 hp motor. Both variants deliver the same torque output of 310 Nm. The claimed range for the Premium variant is 420 km, while the Superior variant offers a range of 530 km under the NEDC cycle.

The BYD eMax 7 has no direct competitors, as the market currently lacks a three-row electric vehicle in the sub-Rs 30 lakh segment. It offers a greener alternative to models like the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.