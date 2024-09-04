Top 10 Upcoming Cars This Festive Season: Hyundai Alcazar To Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Buying a new car is an aspirational exercise in India. Therefore, the festive season remains the hotspot for new car purchases, and subsequently, a lot of car launches are lined up for this exciting part of the year. In 2024, the market is expected to witness as many as 10 important car launches during the festive season. The list includes SUVs, MPVs, and sedans. The buzz is indeed high, and to help you wait with your purchases, we have curated a list of cars that are either confirmed or highly expected to go on sale this festive season.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai is set to refresh its 7-seat SUV - Alcazar, with a facelift that features a revamped design, upgraded interiors, and a refreshed equipment list. The Alcazar facelift will continue with its existing powertrain choices - 1.5L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. The launch date is confirmed as September 9. The SUV will also get a hefty safety kit as standard. There will be an option of Level-2 ADAS, as well.

MG Windsor

MG Motor India is teasing a new electric car - Windsor. The company says it is a CUV, which is a blend of a sedan's comfort and an SUV's practicality. The MG Windsor EV is based on the Cloud EV that brands sell in international markets. Its highlight will be a spacious and comfortable cabin, which will be packed with features, like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The Windsor EV will go on sale in India on September 11, 2024.

Kia EV9

On October 3, Kia EV9 will be launched in India. The all-electric full-size SUV will take on the likes of the bigger luxury SUVs. It is the flagship electric SUV of the South Korean carmaker and will come to our shores via the CBU route. The SUV gets seats for seven and a WLTP-claimed range of 541 km.

Kia Carnival

Along with the Kia EV9, the fourth-gen Carnival will also be making it to our market on October 3, 2024. Powering the Carnival will be the familiar 2.2-litre oil burner that puts out 191 bhp and 441 Nm of max output. Some dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Carnival.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

After the new-gen Swift's launch, it is the Dzire that is highly anticipated from the stable of the country's largest carmaker. The 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to be launched by Diwali this year. It will be powered by the new Z-Series powerplant and will offer more in comparison to the Swift, in terms of space and comfort. Interestingly, the design for the Dzire will be substantially different from the Swift. Also, the above rendering is from Autobics.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Ever since the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO took place, the timer for the arrival of its electrified avatar has started. In all likelihood, Mahindra could launch the XUV 3XO EV by Diwali this year. While the powertrain will be borrowed straight from the XUV400, the styling cues will be borrowed from the XUV 3XO.

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon is the company's second best-selling model in the country. It is currently on sale with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options. The company has earlier showcased the CNG variant of the Nexon, but it is now expected to officially go on sale during this festive season. The powerplant will be the outgoing 1.2L turbo-petrol motor.

BYD M6

Chinese automaker BYD has teased the new M6 MPV in India. It is quintessentially a facelifted version of the BYD E6 MPV that is already on sale in the country. The updated M6 makes the electric MPV feature-rich and distinctive to look at. Also, the M6 internationally gets two new motor options that are more powerful than the outgoing electric motor.

Jeep Compass Facelift

Jeep is gearing up to launch the Compass facelift, which is expected to offer refreshed styling, enhanced interiors, and possibly new powertrain options. The Compass has been a strong player in the mid-size SUV segment, and the facelift aims to keep it competitive with updated features and styling. Also, the brand has teased the updated Meridian too, which has been teased recently.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the best-selling cars in its segment. In the all-new avatar, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class dons a new design language, along with a longer feature list, and updated powertrain options. Interestingly, E-Class will launch today.