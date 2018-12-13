Medical Student, 21, Strangled Inside Her Hostel Room In Maharashtra

The autopsy at the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital revealed that she died of strangulation.

Aurangabad | | Updated: December 13, 2018 12:58 IST
The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. (Representational Image)


Aurangabad: 

A 21-year-old woman medical student was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person in a college hostel in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said.

Akanksha Anil Deshmukh, hailing from Beed district, was found unconscious in her room by a warden of the hostel at the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Khade said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The autopsy at the city-based Government Medical College and Hospital revealed that she died of strangulation, DCP Khade said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered by the city police, he said.

No arrest was made so far in this connection, police said, adding that a search was on for the culprit.

The woman was pursuing a physiotherapy course at the college, police added.

