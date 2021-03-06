Trinamool MLA Quits Party After Being Dropped From Candidate List

TMC has nominated former cricketer Manoj Tiwary from the Shibpur seat in Howrah. (Representational)

Upset over not being nominated this time, TMC's Shibpur MLA Jatu Lahiri announced on Saturday that he has resigned from the party.

Talking to reporters, Mr Lahiri said that despite being a "loyal soldier" of the TMC he was ignored by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"More than not getting the nomination, I am hurt that an outsider having no links with the electorate has got the nomination just days after being inducted into the party. It seems we are not required by the TMC anymore. I am leaving the organisation," he said.

Mr Lahiri, a veteran politician, also hinted that he may join the BJP.

However, BJP sources said that there was no information about Mr Lahiri joining the party.

Mr Lahiri is one of the several TMC MLAs and leaders who have voiced their anguish over being dropped from the party's candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections.

Among them are Satgachia MLA Sonali Guha, Basirhat Dakshin MLA Dipendu Biswas, Singur MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharjee, former Bhangar MLA Arabul Islam and Barrackpore civic body chief Uttam Das.