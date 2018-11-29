Farmers And Youth On Top Of Agenda In Rajasthan Congress Manifesto

Rajasthan Congress releases manifesto, promises loan waiver for farmers

Farmers and youth are on top of the agenda in the Rajasthan Congress manifesto, released on Thursday, by state unit chief Sahin Pilot in Jaipur. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee, Harish Choudhary shared the stage with Mr Pilot, who said, the poll promises were made after taking opinions through multiple platforms such as social media. Two lakh suggestions were received before the preparation of the manifesto said Mr Pilot.

The Congress promised to waive off farm loans, give pension to farmers and exclude farming equipment from GST. Party chief Rahul Gandhi has already promised a loan waiver to the farmers within 10 days of coming to power in the state.

There will be enough employments opportunities for the youth and those who want to start their own business will be given loans. Youth without jobs will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,500. Women will get free education and travel will be free for students who come to the state for examinations. University curriculum will be reviewed and aligned with corporate and industrial needs, the manifesto said.

The party has also promised to bring a law for the protection of journalists in the state.

Promising a time-bound implementation of the manifesto, Mr Pilot said that his party intends to bring an accountability bill within 30 days.

Slamming the BJP manifesto, Mr Pilot yesterday, alleged that it was "disappointing and just a copy" of the earlier one."The BJP government has promised to generate jobs for 50 lakh people in the next five years, but why has it failed to reveal the names of those 15 lakh beneficiaries, who it claims have been given jobs?" he questioned.