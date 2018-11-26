NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot Offer Prayers At Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah

Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made the Congress chief perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah

All India | | Updated: November 26, 2018 10:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.


Ajmer: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer.

Mr Gandhi was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah.

The Congress president will be heading to Pushkar to offer prayers.

Later, he will hold election rallies in western parts of the state including Pokaran in Jaisalmer district

