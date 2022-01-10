Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika Joins Congress Ahead of Punjab Polls

The counting of votes in Punjab will take place on March 10

Actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, will contest the Punjab polls representing the Congress party. Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

The actor, whose work during the Covid crisis has earned him rich praise, said he supports his sister.

In November last year, Sonu Sood had announced that his sister will contest t he polls but was tight-lipped about the choice of party.

The Punjab Youth Congress tweeted a picture of Navjot Sidhu, state unit chief, with Sonu Sood captioning it "Picture of the day- 'Punjab prepares itself for the future.'"

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.