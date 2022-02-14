'Misleading': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Speech

The BJP is contesting all the 60 Assembly seats in Manipur that go to polls on 28 and March 5

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tore ino Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for insulting Indian soldiers who were killed in the line of duty during Galwan clash.

"Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a speech in parliament said maximum Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan clash with China. As a Defense minister, I didn't spoke about the matter. But Rahul Gandhi without knowing the facts had given such statement in the parliament," Mr Singh said.

"38 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan clash. But Rahul Gandhi has given misleading facts and insulted Indian soldiers who have shown their valour during the Galwan clash with Chinese soldiers."

Rajnath Singh appealed to the people of Manipur to throw out the Congress from the hill state.

"Congress has already been wiped out from the mainland. Now, it's time for you to discard Congress from the hill land," Mr Singh said.

