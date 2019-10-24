Haryana Election Result 2019: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Seat

Haryana election result 2019: Bhupinder Singh Hooda received 97,755 votes in the polls

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda won in the Haryana Assembly election from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, beating his nearest rival Satish Nandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 58,312 votes.

"The mandate is against the current government of Haryana. All parties should come together to form a strong government whether it is Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) or independent candidates," Mr Hooda told media persons after he emerged victorious in the polls.

"I hope all the parties will respect the people's mandate. The BJP has paid the price for non-performance and non-fulfilment of promises made last time," he added.

Mr Hooda received 97,755 votes in the Assembly election, which was 65.82 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

The state voted for the 90-member Assembly on October 21.

