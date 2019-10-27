Maharshtra, Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: ML Khattar, Dushyant Chautala To Take Oath Today, Shiv Sena Plays Hardball

Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister today at 2:15pm for his second term as BJP staked claim to form the government in the state. The BJP, which secured 40 seats, will form the government with the support of 10 MLAs of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and 7 Independent MLAs. The majority mark in the 90-member Haryana assembly is 46.



JJP party chief Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Governor's residence. Mr Chautala's father, Ajay Chautala, was granted 14-day furlough yesterday, in time for him to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Ajay Chautala is serving time in Tihar Jail after he was convicted in a corruption scandal.



Almost as soon as the counting was over, Independent MLA Gopal Kanda announced "unconditional support" to the BJP to form the government. However, following severe criticism and flak from within the party, the opposition and on social media, the BJP decided to not enter into an alliance with Mr Kanda. Gopal Kanda, who was charged with rape (the charge was dropped in 2014), abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, is currently out on bail in the Geetika Sharma case.

In Maharashtra, the government formation has been delayed after the BJP's ally Shjiv Sena played hardball and insisted on getting written assurances from the BJP on their power-sharing deal. The process of government formation will start after Diwali, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, addressing party workers at a Diwali gathering in Mumbai on Saturday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Haryana and Maharashtra government formation: