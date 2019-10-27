Maharshtra, Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: ML Khattar, Dushyant Chautala To Take Oath Today, Shiv Sena Plays Hardball

New Delhi:
Manohar Lal Khattar, Dushyant Chautala and others on their way to stake claim to form Haryana government
Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister today at 2:15pm for his second term as BJP staked claim to form the government in the state. The BJP, which secured 40 seats, will form the government with the support of 10 MLAs of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and 7 Independent MLAs. The majority mark in the 90-member Haryana assembly is 46.
JJP party chief Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Governor's residence. Mr Chautala's father, Ajay Chautala, was granted 14-day furlough yesterday, in time for him to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Ajay Chautala is serving time in Tihar Jail after he was convicted in a corruption scandal.
Almost as soon as the counting was over, Independent MLA Gopal Kanda announced "unconditional support" to the BJP to form the government. However, following severe criticism and flak from within the party, the opposition and on social media, the BJP decided to not enter into an alliance with Mr Kanda. Gopal Kanda, who was charged with rape (the charge was dropped in 2014), abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, is currently out on bail in the Geetika Sharma case.
In Maharashtra, the government formation has been delayed after the BJP's ally Shjiv Sena played hardball and insisted on getting written assurances from the BJP on their power-sharing deal. The process of government formation will start after Diwali, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, addressing party workers at a Diwali gathering in Mumbai on Saturday.
Here are the LIVE updates on Haryana and Maharashtra government formation:
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked BJP government over the release of Ajay Chautala from Tihar Jail on a two-week leave. "The machine to wash corruption charges is on," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Marathi on Ajay Chautala's furlough a day after his son brokered an alliance with the BJP to form a government in Haryana.
Ajay Chautala Has Been Released From Tihar Jail On 14 Day Furlough
Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted a two-week leave from jail, officials said. Ajay Chautala left Tihar jail today morning and is scheduled to attend his son's oath taking ceremony later today.
Dushyant Chautala's Past Criticism Of BJP
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala had tweeted out a video criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Tell me, Modiji, have you forgotten about the riots that erupted in Gujarat when you were its Chief Minister? Were you able to get them justice? While you were the Prime Minister, there was unrest in Haryana. Did you ever turn to look at them? When your government used guns on Dera supporters at Panchkula, why did you remain silent? When you tried to tarnish the image of our state in Murthal, did you come and try to understand that situation even once?" he is heard saying in the clip.
A few months after posting this video, Mr Chautala will today take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.