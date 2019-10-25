'Winning Polls Doesn't Absolve Him Of Crimes': Uma Bharti On Gopal Kanda

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda has pledged support to the BJP which fell short of a majority

The ruling BJP has been called out by one of its senior leaders, Uma Bharti, for taking the support of controversial MLA Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana after it fell short of a majority. "I would like to request the party not to forget its moral foundation," the former union minister said in a series of tweets.

Gopal Kanda, 53, is accused of abetting the suicide in 2012 of Geetika Sharma, who was an employee in his aviation company. He was named in her suicide notes. He was jailed for a year before being released on bail.

"If Kanda is the same person who was the cause of a girl's suicide, the suicide of her mother and faces trial... whether he is innocent or guilty, the law will decide. But his winning an election does not absolve him. There are many factors in an election victory," Uma Bharti tweeted.

"I request the BJP that it doesn't forget its moral foundations. We have a force like Narendra Modi... not just the country, but the whole world is with Modiji."

Uma Bharti said while she was all for the BJP taking power in Haryana, "one should ensure that those who are with us are as clean and spotless as BJP workers".

Mr Kanda was a minister in the Congress government of Bhupinder Singh Hooda when the suicide case exploded. He was forced to resign and evaded arrest for days.

At the time, the BJP had also held protests against the politician, demanding his arrest and his resignation.

The Congress today reminded the BJP of the fact and accused the party of double-speak. "Look at what Modi had said earlier; he was removed from our cabinet and now he is being made to look like a hero," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress tweeted: "Once upon a time, the BJP took out rally against Gopal Kanda demanding his resignation and arrest. Now they are desperate to take his support in Haryana, he is accused of rape and murder. Where is Beti Bachao Beti Padao now? This is a disgrace... Is he purified by supporting BJP."

The association with Kanda is turning out to be increasingly awkward for the BJP, which, even during the campaign for the Haryana polls, had asked dancer Sapna Chaudhary, one of its members, not to campaign for Kanda.

