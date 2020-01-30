Delhi Elections Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow At Timarpur

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar today.

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Timarpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public rallies in Delhi today to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11.

In 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats.

Jan 30, 2020 11:06 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Timarpur

Jan 30, 2020 11:05 (IST)
Election Commission issues notice to BJP

Election Commission issues notice to BJP on Congress' complaint for prima facie violating Model Code of Conduct with one of their election advertisements. The panel has given time till 12 noon tomorrow to Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary, to explain their position.
