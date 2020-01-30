Delhi Elections Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow At Timarpur

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Timarpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public rallies in Delhi today to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar today.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11.

In 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi Election campaigning:

Jan 30, 2020 11:06 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Timarpur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Timarpur. Delhi: Chief Minister & Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Timarpur. #DelhiElectionspic.twitter.com/tISyIp03dA - ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Timarpur.