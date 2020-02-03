Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address First Public Rally

PM Modi's rally will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma in east Delhi. (File)

As campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections intensifies with the date of voting inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area today. The rally will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma around 2 pm.

Ahead of the rally, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other police officials inspected the CBD Ground on Sunday.

PM Modi, who is BJP's star campaigner for the Delhi Assembly polls, will address another rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday.

The BJP senior leadership -- led by the party national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah -- has been in overdrive ever since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls. Amit Shah is expected to address public rallies in Mundka, Sadar Bazaar, Budh Nagar and Greater Kailash.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi is to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Delhi election campaigning:

Feb 03, 2020 12:01 (IST) Plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection

The Delhi High Court has sought responses of the Election Commission (EC) and the Centre on a plea by 11 Independent candidates challenging rejection of their nominations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Centre and the EC seeking their stand on the candidates'' plea, which also challenges a single judge order declining to entertain their petition against rejection of the nominations.

The division bench said it will hear the matter on February 5.

Feb 03, 2020 11:57 (IST) Mayawati to address election rally in Delhi

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is slated to address an election rally at Talkatora stadium in Delhi today.

"BSP is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections without forging an alliance with any party," read a press release from the party.