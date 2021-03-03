Notification Issued For First Phase Of Polling In Assam

The first phase covers 47 constituencies spread across 11 districts. (Representational)

The notification for the first phase of Assam assembly elections to be held on March 27 was issued on Tuesday, setting in motion the process of filing nomination papers by candidates.

However, there was no report of filing of nominations on the first day, according to the Assam election department.

The first phase covers 47 constituencies spread across 11 districts.

The last date for submission of nomination papers by candidates is March 9 while scrutiny of the documents will be done the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature in this phase has been fixed at March 12.

Elections to the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.