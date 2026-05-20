Google's AI Boss Hints Bots May Surpass Human Intelligence Soon

The future science fiction novels and movies warned us about may have just moved closer. Google's AI boss, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Deep Mind just casually dropped a bomb at Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developed conference. At the end of his two-hour keynote, Hassabis spoke about AGI or Artificial General Intelligence (a type of AI that matches or surpasses human capabilities across virtually all cognitive tasks).

"AGI is now on the horizon...with the goal of one day solving all disease. I think we will realise we are standing at the foothills of singularity," he said. "Singularity" in AI is a theoretical future tipping point when artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence. Up until this point Hassabis has mostly maintained that AGI is still 5-8 years way. At I/O he didn't mention a specific timeline beyond the "foothills" comment, which honestly felt like the opening scene of a sci-fi movie.

Before dropping the AGI bomb, Hassabis showed off what the future of internet convenience will be - AI that shops for you, that tracks your tasks, that can search the web almost like a human assistant sitting beside you. The demos were slick, futuristic and, by now, honestly somewhat expected. The AGI comment wasn't on anyone's Bingo card though.

AI educator and founder of The Cutting Edge Group, Ansh Mehra errs on the side of caution, saying there is ample ambiguity even within AI communities on the definition of AGI itself. "I still believe we have 3-4 years left for AGI, but then do we all have the same definition of AGI? Because currently, people can't even align on the same definition of intelligence, let alone AGI," he tells NDTV.

Several other experts and industry experts opine that AGI has become something of a marketing pitch for many. Critics often argue that Silicon Valley tends to frame technology in near-mythical terms, promising revolutionary breakthroughs that remain years away from reality. Which does raise the question: is this genuine scientific optimism or the next great tech narrative?

"I don't think it is quite realistic to think AGI is coming so soon. The timeline may be 10 to 15 years because the key is modeling of consciousness and common sense reasoning is still way more difficult to achieve," Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni, an AI expert and CTO of AiEnsured tells NDTV.

But given somebody like Hassabis, who's highly respected in tech and AI circles said something like this at a forum as large as the Google I/O is likely to be more than just verbal Valley volley. The Nobel prize winner is regarded as one of the most important and influential leaders in AI globally.

So What Exactly Is AGI?

As Mehra points out there is ambiguity out there around what it really means, but let's try to break it down. So most of the AI people use today, whether it is chatbots, image generators or recommendation algorithms, is considered 'narrow AI.' These systems are good at specific tasks but still limited.

The idea behind AGI is an AI system that can reason, learn and adapt across a wide variety of tasks at a human level or beyond. Imagine something that can write code, discover scientific breakthroughs, negotiate business deals, diagnose illnesses and teach philosophy, all without needing separate specialised systems.

That is why many researchers see AGI as potentially the biggest technological leap in human history. And increasingly, the people building these systems appear to believe it is coming sooner rather than later. Until recently, even top AI executives tended to speak cautiously about AGI timelines. Now, the tone seems to be shifting. The language coming out of Silicon Valley is becoming more direct, more urgent and, at times, almost philosophical.

From Jarvis To Terminator: Why The Idea Feels So Big

Part of the reason these conversations resonate so strongly is because popular culture has spent decades preparing people for them. Movies have imagined helpful superintelligent assistants like Jarvis in Iron Man. Others imagined emotionally aware AI companions like Samantha in Her. Then there are the darker warnings - Ex Machina, The Matrix and Terminator - stories where machines evolve beyond human control.

For years, those ideas felt felt only like movie plots, not something that could really ever be a possibility. But now some of the people leading the AI revolution are openly discussing concepts that sound strikingly similar.

That does not mean killer robots are around the corner. But it does mean the boundary between science fiction and reality is beginning to blur in ways that were once hard to imagine.

The "Solve All Disease" Claim

Hassabis also linked AGI to solving all disease, an ambition many AI researchers increasingly talk about. The argument is that sufficiently advanced AI system could process biological data, medical research and chemical interactions at a speed impossible for humans. That could potentially accelerate drug discovery, cancer treatments and our understanding of complex illnesses.

AI is already being used in scientific research today. Companies are using it to predict protein structures, assist medical imaging and speed up pharmaceutical development.

But some futurists take the idea even further. Many longevity researchers argue that aging itself should be treated as a disease process; something that can potentially be slowed, treated or engineered around. If AGI dramatically accelerates biological research, it raises a question that once sounded absurd but is increasingly entering mainstream discussion.

Could advanced AI significantly extend the human lifespan?