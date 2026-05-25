The Curious Case Of An Award-Winning Story That Is Likely AI-Written

"The Serpent in the Grove" by Jamir Nazir, which won the Caribbean regional category of the 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, has been flagged by some writers, researchers and AI-detection enthusiasts as potentially AI-generated or at least heavily AI-assisted.

The story was published online by the prestigious British literary magazine Granta as part of its long-running partnership with the Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Granta was founded in 1889 by students at Cambridge University as student periodical before being completely relaunched as the premier literary quarterly it is today. Since 2012, Granta has hosted the winning entries on its website, although the magazine's editors are not involved in judging or selecting the winners.

The Commonwealth prize itself is a significant platform in literary circles. Writers from across the Commonwealth submit entries not just in English but also in over a dozen other languages including Bengali, Tamil, French, Greek, and Turkish. An initial reading panel prepares a longlist before a five-member jury from the literary world selects regional winners and eventually the overall winner. Regional winners receive 2,500 British pound (around Rs 3,21,000) while the final overall winner gets 5,000 British pound (around Rs 6,42,000).

But this year, the spotlight shifted from the award and the publication's prestige and rich history to the AI-generated controversy - pun intended.

In a statement now published alongside the stories, right on top as a disclaimer, Granta acknowledged the growing speculation around AI use. In a separate statement, Sigrid Rausing, the publisher of Granta said the publisher asked Claude.ai to analyse "The Serpent in the Grove" and whether it appeared AI-generated. The AI model reportedly concluded the story was "almost certainly not produced unaided by a human", but added an important caveat: certain unusually specific passages felt distinctly human while other parts appeared as though AI may have been used to "elaborate around" a possible human-written core.

Granta stopped short of making any allegation against the author. In fact, the publication emphasised that no definite conclusion has yet been reached and that the stories will remain online unless clear evidence emerges. Still, the statement captured the strange moment literature may now be entering. The narrative is now clearly moving beyond the corridors of science and coding.

Rausing said, "There is a certain irony in the fact that beyond human hunches AI itself is the most efficient tool we have for revealing what is AI generated." That irony is indeed becoming harder to ignore with each passing day. NDTV has reached out to Nazir for a reaction and will update the copy, if he responds to the controversy.

Pangram Labs, one of the AI-detection firms tracking the controversy, claimed on X that it tested every Commonwealth Short Story Prize winner since 2012 and found "three more AI-generated stories", including two among the 2026 winners and the 2025 overall winner.

It's important to note here that AI detection tools just like any other form of AI can and does make mistakes.

New York-based entrepreneur, writer, and researcher Nabeel S Qureshi called the development "a major milestone for AI", arguing that a ChatGPT-generated story appearing to win a prestigious literary prize marks a turning point for creative writing itself. The Oxford grad who was also a Visiting Scholar in AI at the Mercatus Center, noted, "Not X, not Y, but Z" sentences everywhere, the "hums" trope, and plenty of other obvious markers of AI writing."

A Similar Controversy in India

A similar debate surfaced recently in India too after a reflective article by IPS officer Pranav Jain titled "The Quiet Grief of Adult Friendship" went viral online. While many readers connected deeply with the piece, some users claimed it carried obvious signs of AI-writing. Max Spero, a researcher, ran the text through Pangram Labs, and it flagged the piece as a staggering 100% AI-generated.

When NDTV reached out to Jain to get his side of the story - noting that while some flagged it, many readers genuinely didn't care because the thoughts resonated regardless - his response was short and guarded: "Hi. Thanks for reaching out. Appreciate it. But, no comments. Thank you."

This wall of silence highlights the weird, grey zone we are currently living in. If a piece of writing moves you, does it matter if a human tapped a keyboard for ten hours or spent ten minutes perfecting a prompt on ChatGPT? The jury is clearly split on this.

"I think it is inevitable that in the near future we will have world class art, stories, code, music etc..so it is a futile attempt to flag AI generated creations as not allowed. With disclosures it should be allowed to use AI based creations. Look at some of the art competitions, already AI generated art has won several competitions," AI expert and CTO AiEnsured, Dr Srinivas Padmanabhuni told NDTV. The most famous example of this is perhaps game designer Jason M. Allen's piece, "Theatre D'opera Spatial (French for Space Opera Theatre)," which won first place in the digital arts category at the 2022 Colorado State Fair. Allen's piece was made with Midjourney, an AI system that produces detailed images when fed with prompts. Allen received $300 (around Rs 28,600) as prize money. Not everyone was happy of course, and there was a huge uproar on social media that followed. Hollywood and creative artists from across the world have been very vocal in their pushback to AI. But in a world that's adopting AI at neck-break speed, how long will the Resistance hold is the big question.

In the hard sciences, one is already seeing the shift. We recently saw OpenAI models reportedly solving 80-year-old mathematical problems that had stumped human geniuses for generations. Commenting on that milestone Dr. Padmanabhuni had noted that this perfectly exemplifies a massive shift where AI-driven breakthroughs are poised to win future Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and medicine. Our human scientists are now in a direct race with machines for humanity's highest honours.

But honestly, applying that same logic to literature still feels very different. We look to science for data, answers, and solutions, sure; but literature and art as many have pointed out is perhaps meant to be a little messy, a little flawed, and un-optimized.

However, if our most prestigious literary juries can no longer tell the difference between the genuine creative struggle of a human writer and a machine that has simply learned to mimic our communication and writing styles, then that sure raises big questions. Whether the Commonwealth Foundation strips these titles once their investigations are concluded is anybody's guess at the moment. But one thing is certain: the boundary between human soul and machine code in creative writing is slowly and officially evaporating. And the irony that AI is used to detect AI-writing is not lost on anyone.