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Anthropic Launches Third Claude 5.5 Model, Expanding AI Lineup Before Planned IPO

The company said it is Anthropic's first Haiku with built-in safeguards for a narrow set of high-risk cybersecurity requests, and added that most everyday tasks would not be impacted.

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Anthropic Launches Third Claude 5.5 Model, Expanding AI Lineup Before Planned IPO
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Anthropic on Wednesday launched Claude Haiku 5.5, the third model in its Claude 5.5 family in the past month, expanding its artificial intelligence lineup ahead of a planned IPO.

Here are some details:

Haiku 5.5 is built for tasks such as classification, summarization and extraction, including live support, voice agents and in-app assistants. It costs 75% less than its predecessor, Haiku 4.5.

The new model is priced at $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens for prompts under 100,000 tokens, rising to $0.50 and $2.50, respectively, for longer prompts.

The company said it is Anthropic's first Haiku with built-in safeguards for a narrow set of high-risk cybersecurity requests, and added that most everyday tasks would not be impacted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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