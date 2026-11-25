A 16-year-old entrepreneur has launched a defence technology startup that aims to develop cheaper and more advanced missiles using artificial intelligence (AI). The young founder, Henrijs Dandzbergs, wants to make missile technology easier to manufacture and more accessible to the US and its military allies.

According to a report by WIRED, Dandzbergs, who was born in Latvia, has joined the prestigious Y Combinator startup accelerator with his company, Polemos Industries. He is believed to be one of the youngest solo founders to enter the programme.

The company is working on a new type of precision-guided missile. Its planned weapons are designed to be manufactured at a lower cost, launched from portable systems and remain effective even when opponents attempt to disrupt their electronic guidance systems.

Dandzbergs developed an interest in science, mathematics and aerospace engineering at an early age. He built several projects, including robotics systems, electronic devices and drone-related technology. His interest in defence technology grew after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and military tensions increased across Eastern Europe.

According to WIRED, the teenager believes that developments in autonomous weapons will play an important role in future conflicts. He says his aim is to protect European countries, Ukraine, the US and their military personnel.

His journey into the startup world began with a technology competition in London. There, he and two teammates developed an AI system capable of designing electronic circuit boards using ordinary language instructions. Their project impressed the organisers and helped them secure an opportunity to present their idea to Y Combinator.

However, differences over the company's direction led Dandzbergs to leave the team and pursue his own defence technology business. He later applied to Y Combinator independently with Polemos Industries.

The startup faces strong competition from established defence companies that are also working on affordable, mass-produced missile systems. Experts point out that reducing manufacturing costs while maintaining accuracy, reliability and performance is a major technical challenge.

The company says it has already developed software for guiding its planned missiles and is working on the hardware. Dandzbergs hopes to demonstrate a prototype before the end of the accelerator programme in December 2026.

However, the project has also raised serious ethical questions. The use of AI in weapons could create risks involving mistaken targets, accidental attacks and decisions about who should control autonomous military systems.

As The WIRED reports, people involved in the defence industry have also warned that the emotional consequences of developing technology that could take human lives may not be fully understood until it is actually used.

Polemos Industries publicly introduced itself in November through a promotional video showing missiles being launched at military vehicles. The video attracted considerable attention on social media.

Despite his young age, Dandzbergs says he is committed to the project and sees his work as an opportunity to shape the future of military technology.