YSR Congress Chief Jaganmohan Reddy's Yatra Crosses 3000-Km Milestone

Through the paadayatra, YS Jaganmohan Reddy is trying his luck to become the Chief Minister

YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Monday crossed the 3000-km milestone in his "Praja Sankalpa Paadayatra" (foot march) traversing the length and breadth of Andhra Pradesh as he entered the Vizianagaram district.

Mr Reddy, also the leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, launched his walkathon on November 6 last year from his native Kadapa district and so far has covered 116 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.

The foot march was supposed to last 180 days according to the initial plan but was now into 269th day with one more district yet to be covered Mr Reddy unveiled a pylon and planted a sapling at Desapatrunipalem village under Srungavarapukota constituency in Vizianagaram district to mark the completion of 3000 KM of his walkathon, which the YSRC said was a political record in the country.

In 2013, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu completed a 2800-km foot march seeking to become the state Chief Minister again. His wish came true in 2014.

Through the paadayatra, the YSRC chief is trying his luck to become the Chief Minister in 2019 like his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who too rode to power (in 2004) after a 1600-km foot march.

Jaganmohan Reddy has launched the yatra vowing to build a better Andhra Pradesh.

In his daily interactions with people and public meetings during the yatra, he has been highlighting the "failures" of the Chandrababu Naidu government in the last four-and-a-half years.

He is also showcasing the proposed policies of YSRC in case the party was voted to power in the 2019 polls.

Jagans paadayatra will remain a major milestone in the countrys political history. No other leader has undertaken such a march so far, YSRC senior leader and retired IPS officer Sheik Mohammad Iqbal claimed.

Meanwhile, YSRC workers took out rallies in different parts of the state to celebrate the completion of 3000-km foot march by their leader.