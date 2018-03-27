Watch: 'Drunk' Driver Runs Over Cop Who Tried To Stop Him In Andhra Pradesh

The driver, allegedly drunk, did not want to get hauled up. He initially appears to have stopped but somewhere along the way, he decided to make a run for it. Four traffic cops tried to stop him by standing in front of his car. All this, caught on video on a CCTV camera installed nearby.
Even as the cops tried to physically hold the car back, the accused muscled his way through. One cop tried to pull a barricade in front of the car but the driver didn't stop. The policeman was run over in the process. He, along with another policeman, received injuries.
Watch the video of the incident:
#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh (25.03.18) pic.twitter.com/AnrB75lZsP- ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018