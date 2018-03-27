Watch: 'Drunk' Driver Runs Over Cop Who Tried To Stop Him In Andhra Pradesh 2 policemen were injured as they tried to stop the car at the barricade.

Share EMAIL PRINT Even as the cops tried to physically hold the car back, the accused muscled his way through. Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: For traffic policemen in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, it was a regular Sunday morning - checking vehicles for traffic violations, and hand them fines - till a white Maruti Celerio came along.



The driver, allegedly drunk, did not want to get hauled up. He initially appears to have stopped but somewhere along the way, he decided to make a run for it. Four traffic cops tried to stop him by standing in front of his car. All this, caught on video on a CCTV camera installed nearby.



Even as the cops tried to physically hold the car back, the accused muscled his way through. One cop tried to pull a barricade in front of the car but the driver didn't stop. The policeman was run over in the process. He, along with another policeman, received injuries.



The accused was later arrested, news agency ANI reported.



Watch the video of the incident:

#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh (25.03.18) pic.twitter.com/AnrB75lZsP - ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018



For traffic policemen in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, it was a regular Sunday morning - checking vehicles for traffic violations, and hand them fines - till a white Maruti Celerio came along.The driver, allegedly drunk, did not want to get hauled up. He initially appears to have stopped but somewhere along the way, he decided to make a run for it. Four traffic cops tried to stop him by standing in front of his car. All this, caught on video on a CCTV camera installed nearby.Even as the cops tried to physically hold the car back, the accused muscled his way through. One cop tried to pull a barricade in front of the car but the driver didn't stop. The policeman was run over in the process. He, along with another policeman, received injuries. The accused was later arrested, news agency ANI reported.Watch the video of the incident: