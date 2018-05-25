To "PM Naidu" Chants At Meet, Andhra Chief Minister Says "No Such Wish" TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu said that regional parties are bonding together for the development of the country.

78 Shares EMAIL PRINT TDP chief Chandra Babu Naidu has said he has no ambition to become the prime minister of the country. Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N Chandra Babu Naidu on Thursday said that he has no ambition to become the prime minister of the country.



Mr Naidu made the comments after Telegu Desam Party supporters raised slogans at the Mahanadu meeting in Hyderabad saying that he should become the Prime Minister.



TDP Mahanadu started on Thursday afternoon in Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad. The event started with L. Ramana Rao paying tributes to late NT Rama Rao. Senior party leader Devender Goud, R. Krishnayya and many other leaders were also present in the event.



Mr Naidu, who was the main chief guest for the event, said Telugu Desam Party government brought IT giant Microsoft to the city.



The TDP chief also took hit out at Modi government for ignoring the development of the state. "Money for bullet train is being given to Mumbai, Delhi but not Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. I supported demonetisation but today we are not able to find money in ATM's and not able to spend our own money," he said.



"I was the only person to raise my voice in parliament in the matter of triple talaq. We waited for four years and waited but we didn't get any support from them, that is the reason I came out from NDA and passed no-confidence motion for the first," he added.



Evoking the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka polls, he said, " The same what had happened in Karnataka elections will be repeated even here in Telangana."



He further said that all the state parties are bonding together for the development of the country.



"We will even take care of the state public along. We all will work together" he said.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N Chandra Babu Naidu on Thursday said that he has no ambition to become the prime minister of the country.Mr Naidu made the comments after Telegu Desam Party supporters raised slogans at the Mahanadu meeting in Hyderabad saying that he should become the Prime Minister.TDP Mahanadu started on Thursday afternoon in Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad. The event started with L. Ramana Rao paying tributes to late NT Rama Rao. Senior party leader Devender Goud, R. Krishnayya and many other leaders were also present in the event.Mr Naidu, who was the main chief guest for the event, said Telugu Desam Party government brought IT giant Microsoft to the city.The TDP chief also took hit out at Modi government for ignoring the development of the state. "Money for bullet train is being given to Mumbai, Delhi but not Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. I supported demonetisation but today we are not able to find money in ATM's and not able to spend our own money," he said."I was the only person to raise my voice in parliament in the matter of triple talaq. We waited for four years and waited but we didn't get any support from them, that is the reason I came out from NDA and passed no-confidence motion for the first," he added.Evoking the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka polls, he said, " The same what had happened in Karnataka elections will be repeated even here in Telangana." He further said that all the state parties are bonding together for the development of the country."We will even take care of the state public along. We all will work together" he said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter