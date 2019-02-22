School Bus Brakes Failed In Busy Andhra Traffic. Watch What Happened Next

The CCTV video shows the school bus charging down the intersection, ramming vehicles

At least half a dozen people had a very close call this morning when a school bus in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada rammed three vehicles at an intersection after its brakes reportedly failed.

Three people were reportedly injured in the accident that was caught on CCTV.

The video shows the mini bus charging down the road crossing where a rickshaw and an autorickshaw had slowed down to turn right. The bus charges right into them and carries forward.

Also seen in the frame, a man and his motorcycle, who apparently were hit just a fraction of a second before.

While two men on the rickshaw carrying vegetables fall down on the road, the autorickshaw takes the brunt of the collision and turns turtle.

Young children can be seen in the bus that slows down to a crawl after the impact but keeps driving forward, seemingly coming to a halt some 50 metres down the road. No student was injured in the accident.

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the accident took place at 8:20 am.

The driver has been arrested, according to reports.

More details are awaited.