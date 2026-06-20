Rs 20 Note With Death Wish For Aunt Found In Andhra Temple Donation Box

"Please make sure she dies soon." A Rs 20 note carrying this chilling request has caught attention at a temple in Andhra Pradesh, leaving devotees and staff taken aback.

The message was found at the Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy Temple in Anantapur district, where it had been dropped into the donation box along with other offerings.

According to preliminary information, officials were counting the offerings from the temple's donation box when they noticed something unusual. Among the donations was the currency note, which had a handwritten message on it.

The message, written in a requesting tone, read: "Swami, I can no longer bear the harassment from my aunt. Please make sure she dies soon."

The note left temple staff and devotees stunned, as such offerings usually carry prayers for good health, jobs, marriage, children or success.

Officials and staff reportedly paused to read the message again. While some laughed at the request, others felt disturbed by the bitterness reflected in the message on the note.

The note soon became the centre of discussion, and its photographs quickly spread on social media.

