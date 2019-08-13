Probe Team Formed To Investigate Death Of 100 Cows In Andhra Village

The postmortem report of the cows is awaited for further action. (Representational)

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gowtam Sawang has ordered formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case of suspicious deaths of about 100 cows at a shelter in Kothuru Tadepalli village in Krishna district last week.

The team, which will be headed by an assistant commissioner of police from Vijayawada, will be working to find out the facts and circumstances that led to the cow deaths.

It will take the support of animal husbandry department and the forensic team, Mr Sawang said.

Mr Sawang also said that fodder suppliers, particularly those from Prakasam district, will also be investigated as locals have raised fingers at them.

A caretaker of the cow shelter had said on Saturday that they noticed the deaths of cows post-midnight and immediately informed the police.

Animal husbandry department officials had suggested that suffocation might be the reason behind the death of the cows. However, they ruled out the possibility of food poisoning.

The postmortem report of the cows is awaited for further action.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.