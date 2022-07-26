Video: Man Washed Away While Crossing Flooded Road In Andhra Pradesh

The incident was reported from Eluru which has been receiving heavy rainfall.

A man was seen being washed away while crossing a flooded road in Andhra Pradesh today as heavy rain led to rivers and streams overflow in the state.

The incident was reported from Eluru district which has been receiving heavy rainfall and has been getting heavy inflows from upstream.

The video shows the man trying to cross the submerged road before he was swept away by strong current of the water. He tried clinching to a tree branch, but in vain. Locals could be heard screaming at a distance.

The man was miraculously rescued by locals a short distance away.

In another incident, a car trapped in flowing waters, was seen being washed away in another footage from the same district. It is not known how many people were there in the vehicle.

The Godavari river floods have claimed seven lives over the past week, state authorities said yesterday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Konaseema today and met with flood-affected families, reassuring them that the government would support them. He later conducted a review meeting in Rajamahendravaram.

Meanwhile, overnight rains caused waterlogging in Hyderabad today. Over 9 cm rainfall was recorded in parts of the city on Monday night, news agency PTI reported.

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a video conference with district collectors today in view of the heavy rain forecast in the state. He has directed all officials to be on high alert.