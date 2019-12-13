No Proposal To Change State Capital From Amaravati: Andhra Government

Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered the stoppage of all development works in Amaravati after assuming office

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday categorically said there was no proposal to change the state capital from Amaravati, an assertion that could possibly put an end to uncertainty and speculation on the issue for over six months now.

Replying to a question raised by Telugu Desam Party members P Samanthakamani, G Deepak Reddy and P Ashok Babu in the Legislative Council, state Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said there was no proposal to change the state capital from Amaravati.

The minister did not give details, as sought by the TDP legislators, of the funds spent for the development of Amaravati so far, saying the question "does not arise".

On May 30 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office and ordered the stoppage of all infrastructure development works, including those undertaken in Amaravati, triggering speculation that the YSRC government might relocate the state capital city.

In September, the government constituted an expert committee headed by retired IAS officer G Nageswara Rao to determine the scope and shape of the capital, among other things.

A series of statements by several ministers on Amaravati only confounded the confusion, triggering protests from opposition parties and other sections, who demanded that the state capital city not be changed.

The Municipal Minister, however, maintained that a decision on the capital would be taken only after the expert committee submitted its report.

Sources said the committee is expected to submit its report on December 22 or 23.

Last month, the chief minister ordered that the stalled development projects in Amaravati be resumed, but with their scope drastically reduced to avoid wasteful expenditure.

Against this backdrop, the government came out with an official announcement on the capital in the Legislative Council.