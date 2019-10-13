Andhra Pradesh Man Allegedly Kills Alcoholic Son

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A man allegedly killed his son, who was claimed to be an alcoholic, in Muppalla village of Krishna, Andhra Pradesh, after an argument, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 68-year-old accused has been identified as Kondru Adamu.

Sub-Inspector Mani Kumar said: "Kondru Ravi, 35, who was a chronic alcoholic, got married 15 years ago and has two daughters. However, his wife left him due to his drinking problem 10 years ago."

The police said that Mr Ravi had since been asking his father to arrange for his wife to come back home. However, his father continued to ask him to quit drinking.

"Ravi, who has been living with his parents, had a heated argument over the same issue outside their house here. The argument turned physical and his father stabbed his son in the fit of rage," Mr Kumar said

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.