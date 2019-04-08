'The Countdown' With Prannoy Roy: Lok Sabha Polls In Andhra: Highlights

On today's episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy looks at whether Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will remain at centre-stage of the state's politics. We will look at how X-factor, actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan will fit in, as well as if YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy can defeat Mr Naidu. Will jobs be the focus of Andhra politics this election, or will it be the often-promised special category status for the state. Join NDTV's 'The Countdown' team as they travel through the entire state speaking to voters and key newsmakers, along with exclusive insights from Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan.
Here are the highlights of today's episode of 'The Countdown':
Jagan Reddy: Amaravati is filled with scams. He (Chandrababu Naidu) knew where the capital is coming. He misled people that the capital was coming elsewhere. He bought land at throwaway prices. This is insider trading, if the word is right.
Jagan Reddy: Prime Minister might score well all over the country, but as far as Andhra is concerned, he would be projected as someone who has betrayed us, as is Rahul Gandhi. I would support anyone who gives special category status.
Jagan Reddy: I thank KCR Garu for special-category status. Anybody who would form government in centre would need our support.
Jagan Reddy: It's a very hypothetical situation. There's no point debating it.
Jagan Reddy: These things are revealed by God. When the numbers come, I think, I'm hoping for a hung parliament.
Jagan Reddy: They lost their credibility, especially with the way they bifurcated Andhra Pradesh against the wishes of our people and their double-standard on special category status.
Pawan Kalyan: My fundamental priorities are constitutional rights and fairness in whatever individual would get from society and a sense of security. I shouldn't be intimidated in my own country.
Pawan Kalyan: You have to stand in the centre. Sometimes, the fight for justice, Left is the way. The needed cultural understanding comes sometimes from the right. But I participated in both. I used to watch from a distance. I was in a state of confusion till age 31. By 39, I realized we have to be somewhere balanced.
Chandrababu Naidu: Injustice done during bifurcation. Even today, Telangana didn't co-operate for the bifurcation. There are so many issues pending. We need 1 lakh crore which is denied. People feel let down.
