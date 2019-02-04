Delete 60 Lakh 'Duplicate Voters' In Andhra: Jagan Reddy Urges Poll Panel

Jaganmohan Reddy alleged TDP was manipulation electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh. (File)

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) today urged the Election Commission to delete the names of nearly 60 lakh "defective voters" from the rolls in Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was trying to subvert the democracy and steal the election.

Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy has asked Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Talking to reporters, the Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly said he briefed the Chief Election Commissioner about how the government was undermining electoral process.

Jaganmohan Reddy alleged that the "unfair and unethical means" used by the TDP government included manipulation of electoral rolls, misuse of government machinery and partisan use of police officers to intimidate the opposition and keep a tab on them.

He said his party identified 52.67 lakh defective and duplicate voters in September 2018 and brought the matter to the attention of the CEC several times.

Jaganmohan Reddy also alleged that TDP was misusing government machinery by conducting various surveys and gathering data to identify voters sympathetic to YSRCP to delete them from the voters' list.

He claimed that the TDP had parked Rs 4,000-5,000 crore in all the 175 Assembly constituencies for distribution among the voters.