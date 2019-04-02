'Bye Bye Babu': YSR Congress's Campaign Message To Andhra Voters

'Bye Bye Babu' slogan is the focus of Sharmila Reddy's campaign. (File)

YSR Congress party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister Sharmila is running the party campaign in Andhra Pradesh in an innovative way.

'Bye Bye Babu' slogan is the focus of Sharmila's campaign as she is exhorting people at every rally and road show to bid adieu to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is also referred to as "Babu".

Confident of YSRCP's victory in the April 11 elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Sharmila has come out with an innovative campaign method to drive home the message that the countdown has begun for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief.

At every meeting, she tells people that it's time to bid goodbye to Babu and then appealing the crowd to loudly say 'Bye Bye Babu'. With her punch dialogues she is targeting Babu and his son Nara Lokesh for failing to fulfil their election promises.

A digital clock is attached to Sharmila's campaign bus, indicating days and time left for Babu's government. It also carries the slogan 'Praja Theerpu (people's verdict) Bye Bye Babu'.

YSRCP leaders say that this is not only boosting the morale of the party cadres but also creating a positive wave in the party's favour.

YSRCP is also installing countdown clocks in all the constituencies to give an impetus to its campaign.

The digital countdown clock idea and the slogan have been coined by Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), which is helping YSRCP in the campaign.

IPAC, which was formed by election strategist Prashant Kishore, had earlier coined campaign slogan "Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan" (We want Jagan, Jagan should come).

A song made with this slogan has crossed 10 million views on YouTube and according to IPAC it is now the most watched political campaign song on the social media.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on April 11.

