Girl, 6, Killed In Suspected Animal Attack On Way To Tirupati Temple

Injuries on the girl's body indicated an animal attack, officials said.

A six-year-old girl was killed in what appeared to an animal attack on the route to the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Her body was found last evening near another temple on the pedestrian path that leads to the hill shrine in Tirupati.

Lakshita is suspected to have wandered off into the forest while trekking up the hill with her parents. The family was from Nellore.

Injuries on her body indicated an animal attack, officials said, adding it is not clear if it was a leopard or sloth bear.

The area is frequented by sloth bears and several such incidents were caught on CCTV in the past.

In June, a three-year-old boy came under leopard attack in the area, but was rescued in the nick of time.

Using about 150 cameras to track it, the animal was trapped and later released into another jungle.

The Tirumala temple authorities are now considering to enforce new measures to prevent a similar tragedy.