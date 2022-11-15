Watch: Elephant Fell Into Well In Andhra. How It Was Rescued

The elephant was seen swimming towards the path carved out for it amid loud cheering by the locals

An elephant that fell into an agricultural well Monday night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor was rescued by a joint team of forest officials and fire department today. The officials brought in a JCB excavator to break the edge of the wall of the well so that the animal could come out of it.

The elephant was seen swimming towards the path carved out for it amid loud cheering by the locals. The elephant can be seen moving forward through the muddy waters, climbing out of the well and moving towards a nearby forested area.

Several men, including a police official, were seen recording the rescue operation.

The incident happened in Gundla Palle village in the district and the authorities were informed soon after the locals spotted the elephant struggling to get out.

Earlier this year, a rescue video of an elephant from a ditch in Jharkhand created a lot of buzz on social media. In the clip, a JCB machine was seen giving support to the animal as it tried to climb its way out to an open field.