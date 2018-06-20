Watch: 3 Elephants Fall Into Well In Tamil Nadu, Rescued In 6 Hours

On hearing their trumpeting, residents of the village in Kadambur forest area this morning noticed the elephants in the well with about five feet of water and informed forest personnel.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: June 20, 2018
Forest officials dug up the land around the well using earth movers and created a slope.

Erode, Tamil Nadu:  Three elephants were rescued from a 17-foot deep farm well today, hours after they fell into it in a forest fringe village in the district, officials said.

Forest officials along with a rescue team reached the spot.
They dug up the land around the well using earth movers and created a slope, enabling the elephants to climb out of the well, the officials said.

The rescue operation lasted six hours, they added.

