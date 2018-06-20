Watch: 3 Elephants Fall Into Well In Tamil Nadu, Rescued In 6 Hours

Forest officials dug up the land around the well using earth movers and created a slope.

#WATCH: Mother elephant pushes her calf out of a pit before coming out herself. The mother & baby fell in this 20-feet deep pit while their herd was passing by Aurur village in Erode's Sathyamangalam, last night. #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/csZbjCMfzt — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2018

Three elephants were rescued from a 17-foot deep farm well today, hours after they fell into it in a forest fringe village in the district, officials said.On hearing their trumpeting, residents of the village in Kadambur forest area this morning noticed the elephants in the well with about five feet of water and informed forest personnel.Forest officials along with a rescue team reached the spot.They dug up the land around the well using earth movers and created a slope, enabling the elephants to climb out of the well, the officials said.The rescue operation lasted six hours, they added.