Watch: AI-Powered Cameras Save Elephants From Train Collision in Odisha

A small family of elephants in the jungles of Odisha's Rourkela in the Sundargarh district was saved from a catastrophe after the forest department's use of an artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera proved useful. The elephants, two adults and one calf, were seemingly headed towards the rail tracks where they could have collided with an oncoming train but thanks to the AI tech and the urgency of both the railway and forest department, a tragedy was averted.

Susanta Nanda, a retired Indian Forest Service Officer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video of the elephants heading towards the railway line when the camera zooms in on them and sends an update to the control train, which later convenes to the locomotive pilot to stop the train.

"AI camera captures & zooms into the elephants approaching the railway line, sending alerts to the control room for stopping the train. We had solutions. Happy to see that the ones implemented are now giving results. These 4 cameras along the track was part of mitigation measures," wrote Mr Nanda on X (formerly Twitter).

He further informed that the project was "funded by RSP out of its site-specific wildlife conservation plan" and "was implemented on a pilot basis in Rourkela Forest Division".

"Keonjhar & Bonai Forest Divisions are in the pipeline to upscale this initiative. Win win situation for all."

Internet reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 320,000 views and nearly 7,000 comments with the majority of social media users impressed by the use of the technology. They lauded the agencies for implementing the technology seamlessly to protect the gentle giants.

"Feels so good to see, apt use of tech. Maybe in future, we can use this tech for locating poacher as well," said one user, to which Mr Nanda replied: "Already in use in Simlipal Tiger Reserve. See my timeline."

"It's great to see tech making a real difference for wildlife. Cheers to innovative solutions like this!" said another netizen while a third commented: "Things I had hoped AI to be used for, rather than expanding and summarising texts."

The high-resolution cameras have been installed atop 12-ft high towers and have so far helped save the lives of dozens of elephants.