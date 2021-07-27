Watch: Baby Elephant's Rescue From A Narrow Well In Karnataka

After its rescue, the exhausted calf rushed towards the nearby woods.

A baby elephant which fell into a narrow well in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Tuesday has been rescued by forest officials. In a video, the elephant can be seen struggling to climb out of the well which had cement rings all around it.

According to reports, the elephant fell into the well early in the morning and couldn't come up due to the rings. Later, the officials removed one of the rings and placed wooden planks so that the animal could climb up.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A baby elephant, who fell in a well in Kodagu, was rescued by forest department officials, earlier today pic.twitter.com/YlOfqwncrV — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

After its rescue, the exhausted calf rushed towards the nearby woods where an adult elephant was seen, seemingly waiting for it.

The baby elephant was fed with water and food, according to the reports quoting officials.

In May this year, a dramatic video of forest department officials in the same district helping an elephant get out of a pit, using the "hand of God" was widely shared on social media. The officials stretched a hand of the JCB machine to push the elephant from behind in its endeavour to climb up the mound of loose earth.