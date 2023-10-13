Dermatologists Attend To Chandrababu Naidu At Rajahmundry Central Jail

N Chandrababu Naidu continues to be in judicial custody for 33 days in the skill development case.

A team of dermatologists examined former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail after he complained to the jail authorities about his skin allergy.

One associate professor of dermatology and one assistant professor of dermatology have been deputed at Rajamundry Central Prison to take care of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Jail authorities said on Thursday.

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore skill development 'scam' case.

Chandrababu continues to be in judicial custody for 33 days in the skill development case, he was granted anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Amaravati inner ring road case till October 16 on Wednesday.

The ACB court here on Thursday granted permission to the Andhra Pradesh CID to issue a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant for former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in connection with an alleged multicrore-rupee Fibernet scam case.

The ACB court in Vijayawada ordered to produce the Telugu Desam Party chief physically between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm on Monday.

This is the third graft case, after the skill development case and the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case, in which Naidu was named as the accused.

The Fibernet scam is a case of alleged manipulation of the tender process to allot the work order for Phase-1 of the AP Fibernet project of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company by flouting the rules and manipulating the tender process.

The scam allegedly happened when Naidu was holding the portfolio of the energy, infrastructure, and investment departments.

CID alleged that several irregularities took place from the allotting of tenders till the completion of the total project, causing huge losses to the government exchequer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)