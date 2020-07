Andhra Pradesh Reports Over 6,000 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike

Seven legislators tested positive for the virus in the state so far. (File)

Andhra Pradesh registered 6,045 new coronavirus cases, 6,494 discharges and 65 deaths, all new single day high, taking the aggregate number of cases to 64,713 and count to 823 on Wednesday.

According to the latest COVID-19 bulletin, the state now has 31,763 active cases after a total of 32,127 patients recovered so far.

The infection positivity rate shot up to 4.51 per cent while the recovery rate was 49.65 per cent while mortality rate stood at 1.27 per cent.

Visakhapatnam saw a massive spurt in the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM, reporting 1,049 cases while East Godavari district added another 891, followed by Guntur with 842.

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress tested positive for coronavirus in Guntur district.

In all seven legislators tested positive for the virus in the state so far.

Guntur also registered 15 COVID-19 deaths in a day, the highest in the state so far, followed by 10 in Krishna and eight in West Godavari.

East Godavari reported seven, Chittoor and Kurnool five each and Vizianagaram four deaths in the last 24 hours.

Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam accounted for three Covid-19 deaths each while Kadapa and SPS Nellore one each.

According to government statistics, 14,35,827 samples had been tested so far, including using rapid antigen tests, at the rate of 26,888 per million population.