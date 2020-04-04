'Don't Discriminate, Stand United': Jagan Reddy On COVID-19, Delhi Mosque Event

Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke on the Tablighi Jamaat and coronavirus today

As the number of novel coronavirus cases linked to Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat continue to grow nationwide, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today urged people to put aside caste, creed and religion and stand united in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. He also asked people to join the rest of the country in lighting a lantern, or diya (earthen lamp) at 9 pm on Sunday, as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The call to hold diyas or lamps for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday was made by PM Modi, who said it would "challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis (by) introducing it to the power of light".

"Some people from our state went to a religious congregation at Delhi where members from foreign countries have also come. Some of them are infected and the coronavirus has spread from there. (But) there's no reason why the spread should be attributed to a particular community," the Chief Minister said in his address to the people of Andhra.

"It should be seen as an unfortunate incident that happened there. It could have happened anywhere. There is no reason to discriminate and attribute motives as the spread was not intentional " he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out that congregations were being, or had been, held by other religions and spiritual leaders, including Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Mata Amritanandamayi and Paul Dinakaran.

"We should not discriminate against people as it happened that way and was not premeditated. We have to put up a united fight like Indians giving no room for caste or religion," he said.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the salary deferment announced for state employees was not be applicable to staff on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus. The deferments will range from 10 to 100 per cent for different categories of employees.

Nearly 87 per cent of the 180 COVID-19 positive cases reported from Andhra have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, with 16 new cases reported between 10.30 pm Friday and 10 am Saturday.

The state has reported one virus-linked death so far - a 55-year-old man who suffered from diabetes and hypertension and died on March 30.

There are over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in India and 75 deaths have been linked to the virus, the Health Ministry said today. Worldwide over a million people have been infected and at least 60,000 killed.

World 11,59,525 Cases 8,59,686 Active 2,37,452 Recovered 62,387 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 11,59,525 and 62,387 have died; 8,59,686 are active cases and 2,37,452 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 11:21 pm.

India 3,072 525 Cases 2,784 462 Active 213 50 Recovered 75 13 Deaths In India, there are 3,072 confirmed cases including 75 deaths. The number of active cases is 2,784 and 213 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 6:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 174 Pune 49 Sangli 24 Thane 20 Nagpur 18 Ahmednagar 8 Mumbai Sub Urban 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldana 4 Satara 3 Kolhapur 2 Palghar 2 Raigad 2 Sindhudurg 1 Blanks 1 Ratnagiri 1 Nashik 1 Jalagaon 1 Gondia 1 Aurangabad 1 Details Awaited* 168 490 155 472 163 42 24 8 Delhi District Cases South Delhi 63 South East 16 Central 12 West Delhi 12 South West 10 East Delhi 9 North Delhi 9 Shahdara 8 North East 6 North West 5 New Delhi 2 Details Awaited* 293 445 226 436 221 15 7 6 2 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 37 Coimbatoor 29 Tiruneveli 29 Erode 26 Theni 20 Namakkal 18 Dindugal 17 Madurai 15 Tirupattur 7 Salem 6 Kanyakumari 5 Sivagangai 5 Thoothukudi 3 Villupuram 3 Kanchipurum 3 Thiruvarur 2 Karur 2 Thiruvannamalai 2 Tirupur 1 Trichirapalli 1 Vellore 1 Thanjavur 1 Virudhunagar 1 Details Awaited* 177 411 102 407 103 6 2 1 Kerala District Cases Kasargod 115 Kannur 49 Ernakulam 23 Thiruvanthpuram 13 Mallapuram 11 Thrissur 11 Pathanamthitta 10 Kozhikode 9 Kottayam 6 Palakkad 6 Idukki 4 Wayanad 3 Kollam 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 30 295 9 256 41 14 2 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 32 Bhilwara 26 Evacuees From Iran 18 Jhunjhunu 8 Jodhpur 8 Ajmer 5 Dungarpur 3 Pratapgarh 2 Foreign Nationals 2 Pali 1 Alwar 1 Sikar 1 Churu 1 Details Awaited* 92 200 33 179 15 21 18 0 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gb Nagar 45 Meerut 19 Agra 12 Lucknow 9 Ghaziabad 8 Bareilly 6 Bulandshahar 3 Varanasi 2 Philibhit 2 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur 1 Bagpat 1 Lakhimpur 1 Shamli 1 Basti 1 Moradabad 1 Details Awaited* 61 174 2 157 19 5 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Prakasam 15 Kadappa 15 West Godavari 12 Vizag 11 Guntur 9 Chitoor 6 East Godavari 6 Krishna 6 Nellore 3 Ananthapur 2 Kurnool 1 Details Awaited* 75 161 29 161 29 1 1 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 44 Karimnagar 13 Madchal 11 Ranga Reddy 11 Bhadradri 4 Mahboobnagar 3 Kamareddy 3 Nizamabad 2 Gadwal 2 Warangal (u) 1 Details Awaited* 65 159 1 165 1 1 7 Karnataka District Cases Bbmp 30 Bengaluru Urban 21 Mysore 18 Dakshin Kannada 9 Uttar Kannada 8 Chikkaballapura 7 Kalaburgi 4 Bellary 3 Udupi 3 Davangere 3 Bengaluru Rural 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumkuru 1 Details Awaited* 18 128 4 119 2 12 2 3 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 33 Gandhinagar 10 Rajkot 10 Surat 9 Vadodara 9 Bhavnagar 6 Girsomnath 2 Kutch 1 Mehsana 1 Porbandar 1 Details Awaited* 23 105 10 101 8 14 4 10 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 4 Bhopal 3 Shivpuri 2 Gwalior 1 Neemuch 1 Details Awaited* 73 104 110 0 6 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 25 Bandipora 11 Budgam 7 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Rajouri 3 Pulwama 3 Baramulla 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 13 75 74 3 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 17 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 East Medinipur 3 North 24 Parganas 3 Howrah 2 West Medinipur 1 Kalimpong 1 South 24 Parganas 1 Details Awaited* 32 69 6 69 6 3 3 Punjab District Cases Sbs Nagar 19 Sas Nagar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 5 Ludhiana 3 Amritsar 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 11 57 9 61 9 1 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 24 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Palwal 1 Ambala 1 Sonipat 1 Hissar 1 Details Awaited* 6 49 25 24 0 Bihar District Cases Munger 8 Patna 5 Siwan 5 Gaya 1 Begusarai 1 Gopalganj 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Details Awaited* 7 30 1 31 1 0 1 Assam District Cases Details Awaited* 24 24 8 24 8 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 4 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 11 16 6 14 6 2 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 11 3 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 10 10 10 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Rajnandgaon 1 Durg 1 Bilaspur 1 Korba 1 9 6 3 0 Goa District Cases Details Awaited* 7 7 1 7 1 0 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 3 6 6 1 1 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 2 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 5 4 1 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Bhadrak 1 Details Awaited* 1 5 5 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal (w) 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

With input from ANI