'You'll Be Finished': Chandrababu Naidu After BJP Leaders Block Convoy

Chandrababu Naidus convoy was blocked by BJP leaders in Kakinada.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vented his anger at a group of BJP workers after they blocked his convoy to protest his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Naidu was in East Godavari district for the 'Janmabhoomi maa vooru' event in Kakinada when BJP leaders, including some corporators, raised slogans against the chief minister saying 'CM go back'.

"You will get beaten up. Don't invite unnecessary trouble. You will be finished. Do you support the injustice meted out to AP? If you go on the streets, people will teach you a lesson," he said.

Mr Naidu has been constantly criticising PM Modi and the BJP, accusing them of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh by not granting special status to the state..

On Tuesday, Mr Naidu had claimed that he bowed down to satisfy the ego of Prime Minister Modi for getting things done for his state, yet the central government did not cooperate in the last four years.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit the state on January 6 but subsequently postponed his visit to later this month.

Chandrababu Naidu's party, TDP, walked out of the NDA alliance in March last year, accusing the BJP of not fulfilling the promise to accord special category status to the state.