Andhra Protesters Climb Tower Demanding Jobs, Threaten Self Immolation

Protesters climbed a tower inside the AIR premises while raising anti-government slogans

A group of unemployed youth on Monday protested against the government at the All India Radio office in Vijayawada.

They climbed over a tower inside the AIR premises while raising slogans against the government.

Some women protestors threatened to set themselves on fire if their demands aren't heard.

The protestors, seeking justice from Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, demanded employment opportunities for all.

One of the protestors alleged that he has appeared for an examination for posts in the village horticulture department.

"We received hall tickets, call letters and after all the processes we were to be selected for the jobs. But now with no jobs, we are left with no option but to commit suicides", one of the protestors said.

Later, Suryaraopeta police team also arrived at the scene and attempted to calm down the protestors.

A team from the fire department was also deployed as a precautionary measure.

