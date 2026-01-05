Andhra Airport Test Flight Triggers Credit War Between Political Parties

The successful test flight at the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has brought the long-pending international airport closer to becoming operational. However, the milestone has also sparked a political row, with both the ruling TDP and the opposition YSR Congress Party claiming credit for the project's progress.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has described the test flight as a “historic moment” and a major boost to Uttarandhra and said the airport would transform regional connectivity, attract investment, and generate jobs.

Congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially Uttarandhra, on the successful validation flight of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport. Today marks a new milestone for aviation in the state, strengthening regional connectivity and giving a major boost to… pic.twitter.com/ujUaKasVsV — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 4, 2026

Naidu credited long-term planning, the NDA government's support, and what he called his government's commitment to infrastructure-led growth.

భోగాపురం గ్రీన్ ఫీల్డ్ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంలో ప్రయోగాత్మకంగా చేపట్టిన తొలి విమానం ల్యాండింగ్ విజయవంతం అయిన శుభ సందర్భంగా ఉత్తరాంధ్ర ప్రజలకు ప్రత్యేక శుభాకాంక్షలు. 2014 - 2019 మధ్య కాలంలో ఎన్డీఏ ప్రభుత్వం చేపట్టిన ఈ విమానాశ్రయ నిర్మాణం ఈ ఏడాది జూన్ నాటికి మిగిలిన 4 శాతం పనులు… pic.twitter.com/4RdH5Yucph — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 4, 2026

TDP leaders and party handles echoed the sentiment, projecting Bhogapuram as proof that the state was “back on the development track.”

IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh went a step further, calling the test flight a “mega achievement” and a symbol of Andhra Pradesh's resurgence. He said the airport would change the economic landscape of the region and asserted that decisive governance was finally delivering results on the ground.

Today is a landmark day for #AndhraPradesh. The successful validation flight at Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport marks a decisive step in boosting connectivity and unlocking Uttarandhra's growth potential. Thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his vision and… pic.twitter.com/nM9fnE98bd — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 4, 2026

However, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy quickly reminded the public that the Bhogapuram airport did not begin overnight.

In a detailed X post, YS Jagan credited his government for playing a crucial role in speeding up land acquisition, approvals, and coordination with the Centre.

As the first flight prepares to land in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh accelerates on its growth runway, marking a significant milestone for #VisionVizag.



Congratulations to the GMR Group for their exceptional efforts. During our tenure expedited permissions, timely approvals and land… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 4, 2026

The former Chief Minister also listed decisions taken during his tenure and claimed that without those steps, the project would not have reached the test-flight stage.

YSRCP is accusing the TDP of trying to “rebrand” an ongoing project for political mileage and claimed that the airport is the result of work done across multiple governments and should not be reduced to a one-party success story.

The Bhogapuram Airport is being developed under a PPP model on a Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis and will initially handle six million passengers per annum, with scope for expansion.

A validation flight, operated by an Air India aircraft, was conducted by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) at the Greenfield International Airport on Sunday.

The flight tested critical airside infrastructure, runway systems, navigational aids, and overall operational readiness, as mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) a key requirement before an aerodrome licence is granted.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Andhra Pradesh government, and GMR Group leadership were present at the event.

The airport project is now over 90% complete and progressing toward ahead of schedule mid year opening.