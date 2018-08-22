Andhra Teacher Stripped, Paraded Naked For Allegedly Raping Student

Rambabu, who teaches English, allegedlysexually harassed one of his girl students for the last two years.

Highlights A video of the incident shows the man being paraded naked on a busy road The accused allegedly raped his student for the last 2 years The girl got pregnant recently and the accused gave her abortion pills

A school teacher in Andhra Pradesh was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked through the streets after he was found to have allegedly raped one his students two years ago.

A video of the incident, captured by passers-by in Eluru town of West Godavari district, shows the 40-year-old man being made to walk on a busy road, in full traffic.

Rambabu, who teaches English, had been allegedly sexually harassing the girl student for the last two years.

When the student, now 18, became pregnant recently, he gave her abortion pills. Her family found out about the rape and pregnancy when the girl started bleeding heavily.

Advertisement

They caught the teacher, beat him up, stripped him and paraded him naked to the police station. The video shows two men holding the teacher by his arms as they take him to the police station.

At the police station, the man was given a shirt and a towel to cover himself. He was made to sit and was questioned by the police.

Police registered a case and Rambabu was arrested.

