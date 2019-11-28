On Video, Slipper Thrown At Chandrababu Naidu's Convoy During Amaravati Visit

Chandrababu Naidu blamed YSR Congress party for the protest against his convoy.

A slipper was thrown at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy on Thursday during his visit to Amaravati, where he was to protest against YSR Congress Party's government's negligence towards the capital development projects initiated by his government.



The slipper, thrown by someone from the public, hit the side-window of his seat of the bus he was travelling in.



Earlier, some people showed him black flags. Responding to it, Mr Naidu said the protestors were hired by ruling YSR Congress Party.



"I am a former chief minister, the leader of the Opposition and chief of a party. Can anyone stage demonstrations like this except the people supported by the YSR Congress party?" he told ANI.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: During the protest by farmers supporting YSRCP today, a slipper was hurled at the bus carrying former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as it was passing near Venkatapalem, on its way to the site of the construction works in Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/0Wyi3PjQTr — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Mr Naidu is visiting the villages that constitute the Amaravati capital region.



Various development projects have been reportedly stalled in Amaravati after the YSR Congress Party came into power, alleging corruption.



YSRCP has called the capital region development project as a "financial burden" on the state exchequer.