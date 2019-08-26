Andhra Man Accused Of Abusing Chief Minister On Camera Arrested

Sekhar Chowdhary is also blaming the irrigation minister in the video.

A man accused of abusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a video that was widely shared on social media has been arrested.

Sekhar Chowdhary, the accused, is said to be a professional actor who was allegedly paid to be part of video clips that show him in a flood-affected area as a common man expressing anger against the chief minister. In the video, he is also blaming Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Poluboina for his alleged incompetence.

The video was circulated on social media to suggest that the government was incompetent and people were angry with the chief minister.

A police complaint has been filed by Devendra Reddy, state government's digital media director, with Andhra's top cop Damodar Goutam Sawang.

"We noticed the clips on social media criticising and abusing the chief minister and irrigation minister," said Mr Reddy.

Other than Chowdhary, the video shows a woman who complains about flooded conditions. Mr Reddy said they realised that the same people were seen in promotional ads made during the TDP rule.

"We were doubtful when we heard the man speak out lines that sounded like a script," Mr Reddy added.

The police has filed a case under Section 120 b of Indian Penal Code that accuses the man of "criminal conspiracy". It is also being probed who sponsored and paid for the shooting of the videos and its promotion.

