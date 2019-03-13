Andhra Pradesh Man Chops Off Wife's Legs Over Sale Of Buffalo

Daughter said her father had asked her mother to soak up the axe in water.

A man from Andhra Pradesh allegedly chopped off his wife's legs after an argument broke out between them over the sale of their buffalo.

G Picchaiah, who lives in Lingalapadu village, fought with his wife Rajeswari on Tuesday night. In a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and chopped off his wife's legs, the police said.

Their daughter said her father had asked her mother to soak up the axe in water, using which he attacked her.

"My parents are not happy in their marital life. Last night, they both had a huge fight over the sale of a buffalo. Later in the night, I heard my mother scream and when I woke up, I saw that both her legs were chopped off by my father," the daughter said.

"My mother wanted us to shift to Keesara near her brother's place, but my father didn't accept the proposal," she added.

Rajeswari is being treated at a hospital and her husband has been detained by the police.