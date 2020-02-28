Andhra Pradesh Man Arrested For Raping 10-Year-Old: Police

The police investigated the case and arrested the man. (Representational)

A 35-year old man was arrested today for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl and dumping her in a bushy area in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, the police said.

The girl was found abandoned in a semi-conscious and serious condition near a university campus of Andhra Pradesh by the police while patrolling on Thursday. They investigated the case and arrested the man.

Nuzvid's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Srinivasulu said they zeroed in on the accused by tracing a "biriyani" packet he had left behind at the scene of crime.

Police said the condition of the girl undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government Hospital was stable.

According to the DSP, the man had purchased "biriyani" from a restaurant on his way home.

The girl was waiting alone at a bus stop for her father when the bi-cycle borne man offered her a lift, saying he would help her in looking for him. He had then taken the girl to an isolated place and raped her.

Based on the biriyani packet found there, police visited the restaurant and examined the CCTV footage which led them to the accused.