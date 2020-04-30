Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister's Attendant Tests COVID-19 Positive

The Deputy Chief Minister said asymptomatic cases were on the rise in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas on Wednesday said his personal attendant has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The Deputy Chief Minister, however, tested negative apart from 13 other members of his office at the State Secretariat.

Mr Srinivas revealed this at a press conference on Wednesday night.

"My attendant tested positive in the TruNat test (normally used for TB testing) and we have sent the samples for further RT-PCR test. Myself and 13 of the staff members also underwent the test and all of us tested negative for coronavirus," Mr Srinivas said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said asymptomatic cases were on the rise in the state.

He said special focus was laid on Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts where hundreds of cases were reported.

Kurnool registered 343 cases, Guntur 283 and Krishna 236 cases out of the total 1,332 in the state as on Wednesday.

Mr Srinivas said private hospitals in the state should resume out-patient services by ensuring adequate measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

"We have asked the health officials to issue necessary orders in this regard.

Appropriate action will be taken against those who do not follow the government orders," the Deputy Chief Minister said.